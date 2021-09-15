News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Club exercises its expertise to host mental health runs

Tim Dixon

Published: 1:00 PM September 15, 2021   
Sidmouth Running Club

Sidmouth Running Club has been accepted on to England Athletics’ #RunAndTalk programme - Credit: Sidmouth Running Club

Sidmouth Running Club has been accepted on to England Athletics’ #RunAndTalk programme.  

Supported by MIND, the mental health charity, the programme has been created with the aim of improving mental health through running by talking, sharing experiences, removing stigma, raising awareness and keeping physically active. 

The club has appointed mental health champions and is hosting its first #RunAndTalk on Wednesday, September 22 to coincide with EA’s #RunAndTalk Week and World Gratitude Day on Tuesday, September 21.

Runners and non-runners alike can meet at St John's school to get moving and talk about their experience of the past year and share how running leaves them feeling more able to tackle the daily grind.  The members of Sidmouth Running Club know how important regular exercise is for them to stay physically well but as important is the chance to meet people and have a chat.  

The runs at Sidmouth Running Club are at the perfect pace for an enjoyable chat.  Chatting while running is a great way to let off some steam, process how you are feeling and find out about the people in your community.   

On Wednesday the 22nd at 7pm there will be a variety of groups people can join based on how they are feeling on the night.  The groups will cover routes of a mile, three miles, four to five miles or six miles. 

The one-mile route is perfect for anyone new to running that might prefer to walk and talk.  This is open to anyone 15 years and over and there will be refreshments at the end where runners can chat more and find out about Sidmouth Running Club from the members themselves. 

There are also two #RunAndTalk events in Sidbury on Wednesday, September 22 and Friday, September 24 at 9am, with the Run Together group, Sidbury School Runs led by Mighty Green run leader and mental health champion Charlotte Forrer. 

Chairman Terry Bewes says the mental health champions and friendly club members look forward to welcoming you to the newly dubbed Mighty Green Chatting Machine! 

Find out more at www.sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk 

