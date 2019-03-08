Advanced search

Sidmouth couple celebrate 70 years of romance after falling in love at dance

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 April 2019

Barbara and Eric Lang celebrate 70 years of marriage after meeting at a dance. Picture: Clarissa Place

A Sidmouth couple who waltzed their way into each other lives and hearts have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.

Barbara and Eric Lang met as teenagers more than seven decades age at a dance in Bath, where they both grew up.

Eric, then 18, knew Barbara’s cousin and was invited to the dance which his future wife was attending as her auntie and mother were helping with refreshments.

Eric, now 92, said: “I had met her cousin Mike, I said to him ‘who’s that girl?’, and she was sat down and he said ‘that’s my cousin’ and asked what’s her name and I went over and asked if I could have the pleasure of this dance.

“We were waltzing quite close and she said ‘that’s my mother over there’. It was a nice time.”

Marjorie Hodnett celebrating her 105th birthday with Eric and Babara Lang who are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Ref shs 14 19TI 1577. Picture: Terry IfeMarjorie Hodnett celebrating her 105th birthday with Eric and Babara Lang who are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Ref shs 14 19TI 1577. Picture: Terry Ife

During World War Two, Eric was preparing to be conscripted to the navy but instead became a ‘Bevin boy’ after being selected at random through a lottery alongside thousands of young men to work in the coal mines instead.

He went to work in South Wales in the mines and then London for work and would catch the train on Saturday afternoon to see Barbara before travelling back on Monday morning.

The couple married four years later in St Stephen’s Church, on March 19 1919.

Barbara said: “People gave me some coupons so I was able to buy material to have a white dress made. I had the full works. We had the reception, rationing was still in place but there was a nice spread. The war had just finished, it wasn’t lavish.”

They lived in London for 20 years while Eric worked for the admiralty hydrographics department producing charts for the navy.

They moved to Sidmouth 18 months ago but recalled many family holidays down at Jacob Ladder’s beach with their four children.

The grandparents-of-nine celebrated their big day with a trip out to Rosemoor, ending with Eric serenading his wife with the Cockney song ‘My dear old Dutch’.

He said: “We’ve been together now for seventy years, An’ it don’t seem a day too much, There ain’t a lady livin’ in the land As I’d swop for my dear old Dutch.

“She’s handsome and beautiful and she has given me four children.”

Barbara said: “He’s handsome. He has a good sense of humour and we bounce off each other. There must have been something as it was four years before we married and he would come down every fortnight to see me.”

