Sidmouth aims to be first 'carbon positive' air display in country

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team. Archant

Organisers behind Sidmouth's Air Display have made a move to be the first carbon 'positive' air display in the country.

Sidmouth Town Council, which organises the event, announced on Wednesday (August 21) it is working with Carbon Footprint Ltd to offset the carbon footprint from Friday's event.

The council had already agreed to work with Sidmouth Arboretum to plant 200 trees in the Sidmouth area but will be offsetting the flying display by more than four times by planting trees through the South West of England.

Christopher Holland, town clerk, said the move could make the air display one of the first in the country to do so.

Mr Holland said: "With a fine forecast, fine beaches and a viewing area second to none large crowds expected to enjoy the biggest air display ever seen in the town this Friday, Sidmouth Town Council has also moved to make the show one of the first in the country to be not just carbon neutral but to strive to make the event carbon 'positive'."

This year's event is the biggest yet for the town with five display teams performing daring aerobatics for more than an hour on Friday (August 23).

Councillor Ian Barlow, chairman of the council, said: "We are all more aware of the need to protect the environment and we also know that people want a thriving tourist economy with events such as this but the two don't have to work against one another.

"By planting trees and working with Carbon Footprint Ltd we can do more than just offset, we can positively contribute back, and this year is just the start of this.

"Our tourism and economy committee are working together with our environment committee to get things like this done."

The council is still recruiting collectors for the day to help collect donations for future air displays to go ahead.

To register, contact Sidmouth Town Council by emailing enquiries@sidmouth.gov.uk or calling 01395 512424.