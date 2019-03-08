Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

A Sidmouth breakfast spot has gone on the market.

Browns' Kitchen, in High Street, is on sale for £140,000 by Exeter based company Stonesmith property services.

The daytime spot's full commercial kitchen currently serves up breakfasts, tea, coffee and alcoholic drinks, morning coffees, lunches, eat in and takeaway light snacks, afternoon teas and a popular Sunday brunch.

The diner is made up of a split level dining area for up to 36 customers and a further 18 seats in the conservatory dining area.

The rear garden provides alfresco seating for 10 customers and a private owner's car parking space at the back.

A Stonesmith spokesman said: "The sale of the business offers undoubted potential for new owners to build on existing levels of trade and to develop the style of trade to suit their own personal requirements. The business offers potential for incoming operators to increase the current daytime only opening hours and to introduce evening openings."

Full property details are available from the website www.stonesmith.co.uk and viewings arranged by calling 01392 201262.