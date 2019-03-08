'Special' first birthday celebration for Crane and Kind

Polly McLachlan of Crane and Kind with her son Sidney celebrating the business's first birthday. Ref shs 44 19TI 3145. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A family lifestyle shop is celebrating its first milestone after one year in Sidmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Polly McLachlan and her family opened Crane and Kind on November 2, 2018, and thanked residents for a 'special' first year.

The business owner, whose maiden name is Crane, started up online in 2015 before taking the plunge to open up a shop that caters for the whole family.

The business has continued to expand the range since it officially opened its doors last year.

Mrs McLachlan, who also runs her design business from the shop, said: "It feels really special.

"We had our first summer and now we're coming up to our first birthday. We have learned so much and we have been so warmly welcomed.

"It feels like we are becoming part of the town and people are starting to know Crane and Kind and know more about what we are about.

"We are a local family and one of our goals is to be a benefit to Sidmouth."