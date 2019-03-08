Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water Archant

Sidmouth’s fatberg will feature on BBC’s Blue Planet UK this week.

Presenter Steve Brown visited the town and spoke to South West Water’s Director of Wastewater, Andrew Roantree, about the dangers posed to the oceans by this very modern phenomenon.

The monster fatberg attracted national attention when it was discovered in a Sidmouth sewer below The Esplanade a few months ago. South West Water workers were carrying our routine checks when then found a 64-metre long mass of congealed fat and wet wipes - the equivalent size of six double decker buses.

The company said it was the biggest fatberg discovered in its history and this close to the sea.

Works to remove the fatberg started in February and were expected to take about eight weeks to remove, costing around £130,000.

The programme will broadcasts on BBC One at 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 27.

Visit bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0003mf1 for more information.

