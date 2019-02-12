Advanced search

Four Trigs challenge takes couple fundraising past £7k mark

PUBLISHED: 17:03 25 February 2019

Olympian Jo Pavey (centre) with Rob and Marion Hayman at this year's Four Trigs Challenge. Picture: Marion Hayman

Olympian Jo Pavey (centre) with Rob and Marion Hayman at this year's Four Trigs Challenge. Picture: Marion Hayman

A gruelling running challenge has helped to raise more than £1,850 for a leading heart charity in memory of a Sidmouth man.

The 16 mile Four Trigs race took place on February 10 outside the sailing club with 117 runners lining up to complete the course and go the distance for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Olympian Jo Pavey MBE attended the event to start the race, which is organized by Marion and Robert Hayman in memory of their son Jon, who died from a heart attack aged 27.

In the past five years the couple have netted £7,294.75 from the race for CRY towards research and heart screenings for young people in the town.

Marion said: “We were honoured to have Jo Pavey there, to start the race showing her support for both the Four Trigs event and also for CRY.

“Without our amazing team of marshals and helpers and the support of the community we would not be able to hold this event. The competitors also ran in the spirit of the race.”

She thanked Hayman’s Butchers and Ian Winchester’s and Sons for sponsoring the event.

