Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun event cancelled for first time in its 122-year history

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 March 2020

The annual Sidmouth hot cross bun giveaway. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Sidmouth’s Good Friday Hot Cross Bun giveaway has been cancelled for the first time in its history.

Free hot cross buns for children have been a tradition on Good Friday in the town since 1898.

The annual event, which is one of the biggest dates in the town’s calendar, was supposed to take place on April 10.

A statement released by the organisers said: “It is with deep regret that the committee has taken the decision to cancel this year’s Good Friday Hot Cross Bun giveaway.

“This is the first time in the event’s history that this has ever been cancelled.

“We thank the kind understanding of our local suppliers, Vinnicombe Bakery and Winchester’s Greengrocer.

“Such an event poses a high risk to families in the whole of the Sid Valley, and in its very nature would be impossible to prevent close human contact.

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun Committee has already bought the 950 chocolate eggs which will now be given to the local schools in the valley as well as the food bank.

