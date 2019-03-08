Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Final send off for 'amazing' woman who became Britain's oldest person

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 11 July 2019

Grace Jones celebrates

Grace Jones celebrates

Archant

Tributes have been paid to an 'amazing' and 'positive' former Sidmouth resident who lived to be Britain's oldest person.

Grace JonesGrace Jones

Grace Jones made national headlines with her landmark birthday in September, when she turned 112, and she put her secret down to a tot of whiskey and never having aches and pains.

Before her death on June 7, she enjoyed a two week holiday where she was seen participating in bowls and cooking classes.

Her daughter, Deidre McCarthy, said she has been extremely lucky to have had her mother close by and put that down to her positive approach to life.

Mrs McCarthy said; "She was 112 playing carpet bowls and winning. She is a piece of history gift wrapped. She got into the history books because she became the oldest person in Britain. Mother has reached out and touched many people's hearts. She was absolutely positive in things she did. Life was for living and she couldn't understand why people who were perfectly capable of doing things decided to sit around and mope."

Mrs Jones was born in Liverpool on September 16 1906 and had hoped to pursue a career in the theatre. Instead, she started her own millinery business. She married her husband Leonard, a chief engineer, in 1933 and they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, living together until his death.

Mrs McCarthy said: "My father died in 1986 and I did worry on how she was going to keep going. They were a very devoted couple.

"She almost seemed to blossom. She did not have an ache or pain in her body. She was called 'amazing Grace'.

"She was fit as a fiddle and kept her personality.

"I have been so lucky all my life that mother has been there. She had a very gentle approach and very caring. If mother was around everything would be alright."

Over the course of her long life she lived in 27 different homes, including Old Hayes in Sidmouth and had her own apartment in Broadway, Worcestershire, until February this year.

Her mother lived in Sidmouth for 12 years and was often seen walking and enjoying a coffee or afternoon tea at the Victoria Hotel.

She received nine cards from the Queen and often enjoyed a birthday tea at Buckland Manor.

Mrs Jones's funeral service was held on July 2.

Most Read

Town council U-turn on backing for flats plan

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8339. Picture: Terry Ife

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Michelle reaches semi-final of prestigious competition

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town council U-turn on backing for flats plan

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8339. Picture: Terry Ife

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Business’s final farewell at 166 years of trading

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Michelle reaches semi-final of prestigious competition

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Beer Albion meeting Axminster Town to mark their Centenary Year

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Display organisers announce new performer to annual event

The Twirlybatic Team have been announced as the latest addition to Sidmouth's air display. Picture: Twirlybatic Team

Harry Tincknell second in Canada one week on from taking Mazda Team Joest’s historic first victory.

Harry Tincknell and his team celebrate their latest success in Canada. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Sidmouth President’s team see off East Devon

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Developer refuses talks to resolve issues over new GP surgery at Newton Poppleford

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6525. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists