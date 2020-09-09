Advanced search

Sidmouth’s new Alma Bridge nears completion

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 September 2020

Artist’s impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like when it is finished.

Artist’s impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like when it is finished.

Archant

Work on the new Alma Bridge in Sidmouth is nearing completion.

While the majority of work has already been completed, a number of finishing touches still need to be carried out. This includes the installation of handrail lighting, surfacing, and snagging work to the steel structure of the new bridge.

Devon County Council has confirmed all works ate expected to be completed in the coming weeks, and then the new 19-metre span bridge and viewing areas will be officially opened to the public.

However, the Ham recreational area adjacent to the site will remain closed until Spring 2021, in order to allow time for turfing to become establish thoroughly.

Work on the new structure, which is replacing the historic Alma Bridge, began in August last year, but it was temporarily suspended during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown due to difficulties in ordering materials.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Sidmouth artists showcase their latest works at September event

The ups and downs of Open Studios 2020

Coffee van man gets on his trike

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Sidmouth artists showcase their latest works at September event

The ups and downs of Open Studios 2020

Coffee van man gets on his trike

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy two days of sunshine, fun and plenty of exceptional bowling

Sidmouth Bowls Club members at the club's Fun Day. Picture; CAROL SMITH

Zac Bess leads from the front to guide Sidmouth into home cup final

Zac Bess in action fro Sidmouth. Picture: PAUL CLAYDEN

Sidmouth’s new Alma Bridge nears completion

Artist’s impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like when it is finished.

Alma Bridge among issues discussed at September’s Sidmouth town council meeting

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon