Sidmouth’s new Alma Bridge nears completion

There is still work to be done before Alma Bridge opens in the sprinf of 2021. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Work on the new Alma Bridge in Sidmouth is nearing completion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist’s impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like when it is finished. Artist’s impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like when it is finished.

While the majority of work has already been completed, a number of finishing touches still need to be carried out. This includes the installation of handrail lighting, surfacing, and snagging work to the steel structure of the new bridge.

Devon County Council has confirmed all works ate expected to be completed in the coming weeks, and then the new 19-metre span bridge and viewing areas will be officially opened to the public.

However, the Ham recreational area adjacent to the site will remain closed until spring 2021, in order to allow time for turfing to become establish thoroughly.

Work on the new structure, which is replacing the historic Alma Bridge, began in August last year, but it was temporarily suspended during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown due to difficulties in ordering materials.