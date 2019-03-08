Advanced search

Sidmouth's smuggling past honoured in new town rum

PUBLISHED: 17:24 30 October 2019

John Hammond with his new Port Royal Rum which is added to his Sidmouth Gin and Sidmouth Vodka ranges. Picture: Clarissa Place

John Hammond with his new Port Royal Rum which is added to his Sidmouth Gin and Sidmouth Vodka ranges. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

A Sidmouth businessman has expanded his range of tipples to include rum.

Port Royal Rum is the latest in the Sidmouth alcohol range. Picture: Clarissa PlacePort Royal Rum is the latest in the Sidmouth alcohol range. Picture: Clarissa Place

John Hammond, of the Dairy Shop, has unveiled his latest creation, Port Royal Rum, to go alongside his award-winning Sidmouth gin and vodka.

The rum has been named after the eastern end of the town and features a picture of Sidmouth's smuggling past.

The dark spiced rum is infused with a blend of hand harvested sea weeds.

The businessman said he was looking to create something that people could take away with them that reminded them of Sidmouth. The distillery is also working to create a gin liqueur of beech leaves collected from Core Hill.

Port Royal Rum pays homage to Sidmouth's smuggling history. Picture: Clarissa PlacePort Royal Rum pays homage to Sidmouth's smuggling history. Picture: Clarissa Place

There will be a rum-based product called Christmas Cheer and other alcohol-based products including marmalade and jams are in the works.

Dairy Shop has secured a winery license, allowing the premises to make and sell wine.

A launch party for the rum will also celebrate the business's recent gold at the Food and Drink Awards.

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Assurance to public following criminal damage in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Police Station in Woolcombe Lane

Here to stay – three year extension for popular business after public outcry

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

General Election 2019: Candidates gearing up but Brexit Party pulls out

Ballot box voting

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Assurance to public following criminal damage in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Police Station in Woolcombe Lane

Here to stay – three year extension for popular business after public outcry

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

General Election 2019: Candidates gearing up but Brexit Party pulls out

Ballot box voting

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town’s midweek game OFF

A waterlogged football pitch

Sidmouth’s smuggling past honoured in new town rum

John Hammond with his new Port Royal Rum which is added to his Sidmouth Gin and Sidmouth Vodka ranges. Picture: Clarissa Place

Flooding to homes and businesses likely as weather warning is issued

Application submitted for Sidmouth skate park

The first look at revamping Sidmouth skatepark. Picture: Maverick Industries

Sidmouth author’s characters brought to life in bear form

Jeannie Wycherley with her bears that have been made of Jaennie's book characters. Ref shs 44 19TI 3156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists