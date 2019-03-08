Sidmouth's smuggling past honoured in new town rum
PUBLISHED: 17:24 30 October 2019
Archant
A Sidmouth businessman has expanded his range of tipples to include rum.
John Hammond, of the Dairy Shop, has unveiled his latest creation, Port Royal Rum, to go alongside his award-winning Sidmouth gin and vodka.
The rum has been named after the eastern end of the town and features a picture of Sidmouth's smuggling past.
The dark spiced rum is infused with a blend of hand harvested sea weeds.
The businessman said he was looking to create something that people could take away with them that reminded them of Sidmouth. The distillery is also working to create a gin liqueur of beech leaves collected from Core Hill.
There will be a rum-based product called Christmas Cheer and other alcohol-based products including marmalade and jams are in the works.
Dairy Shop has secured a winery license, allowing the premises to make and sell wine.
A launch party for the rum will also celebrate the business's recent gold at the Food and Drink Awards.
