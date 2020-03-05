100th birthday celebration for Sidmouth's Peggy Lee

Peggy Lee with her grandchildren Charles and Sarah, daughter-in-law Julia (back row, second left) and various friends and neighbours. Picture: Holmesley Care Home Holmesley Care Home

A woman who was born in Sidmouth in 1920 has celebrated her 100th birthday in a local care home.

Peggy Lee had a special birthday tea at the Holmesley Nursing Home, where she is a resident.

Mrs Lee has lived in Sidmouth for most of her life, apart from two years during World War Two when she and her husband Frederick, who was in the Navy, moved to Scotland.

She has happy memories of growing up in Sidmouth, where her grandmother had a lace shop in the town centre.

She enjoyed bathing in the sea and won a cup for swimming three years in a row.

Mrs Lee has a son, John, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She has many friends in Sidmouth, including one, Joan, who she has been meeting every week for nearly 50 years.

The pair got to know each other at Sidmouth Sailing Club, and still go to the King's Garden Centre for coffee every Friday.

"I feel very lucky to have such good friends - we're all local," she said.

Mrs Lee celebrated her birthday with her grandchildren, Charles and Sarah, her daughter-in-law Julia and a group of friends including former neighbours.