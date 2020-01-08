Sidmouth chef 'honoured and proud' to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A former high-profile chef, now running a family business in Sidmouth, has received an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours.

Philip Corrick, who grew up in Sidmouth, spent 29 years as executive chef at the Royal Automobile Club in London's Pall Mall.

During that time he made it a priority to train and support young chefs, and in 2015 the club set up a scholarship in his name.

Some of his chefs went on to work in internationally renowned hotels and restaurants.

He received his MBE for services to the hospitality industry.

Mr Corrick left the Royal Automobile Club in April to run the Bulverton House holiday cottage business with his family.

He said: "I am honoured and proud to receive the MBE for services to the hospitality industry.

"Having worked on many charity projects and being involved with The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, the career journey was an amazing trip.

"Now to be back in my hometown of Sidmouth and to receive this is a great finish to 2019."