Sidmouth’s priciest properties of 2018 revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:18 04 March 2019

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth as seen from Salcombe Hill. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Alex Walton

Sidmouth’s priciest property fetched more than £2.3million last year, with many others raising seven-figure sums.

Statistics released by the Land Registry have revealed the most wallet-busting sales made between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018.

Boswell in Harcombe, which is a five bedroom detached house that comes with seven holiday cottages, was sold in November for £2.35million.

It the highest price a property has been sold for in Sidmouth for more than 20 years.

Weston House, in Boughmore Road, which is a four-bedroom detached house with an outdoor pool was the second most priciest home to be sold in 2018, fetching £1.35million.

Sidford’s Green Close Residential Care Home, in Drakes Avenue, was sold for the large sum of £1,305,000.

Sidmouth Garden Centre, in Stowford, was snapped up for £1.3million.

The property 2 Sidleigh, is a detached five-bedroom home situated on the lower slopes of Salcombe Hill.

It is set within around two thirds of an acre.

It boasts four bathrooms and four reception rooms and sold for £1.3million.

Southfield, in Bickwell Valley, is an Edwardian, detached house with six bedrooms. It was designed by the renowned local architect, R W Sampson and was one of the first three houses to be built in Bickwell Valley. It sold for £1,225,000.

Other properties that cost around the million pound mark included:

• Meadowlea - a five bedroom detached house in Boughmore Road - £1,150,000.

• 1 Fortfield Terrace - a five bedroom end-of-terrace house - £1,100,000.

• Boughmore House - a five bedroom detached house in Boughmore Road - £1,075,000.

• Buckley House - a five bedroom detached house in Buckley Road, Sidbury - £1,075,000.

• Deepway Farmhouse - a four bedroom detached house in Deepway, Sidbury - £1,000,000.

• Highcot - a five bedroom detached house in Cotmaton Road - £997,5000.

• Mount Pleasant Hotel in Hillside Road - £957,500.

• Sid Meadow - 5 bedroom detached house in Sid Road - £935,000.

