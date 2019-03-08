Advanced search

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

PUBLISHED: 07:25 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:28 26 March 2019

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

A Sidmouth shop which has offered ‘pure indulgence’ for nearly 15 years will close this weekend.

Pure Indulgence announced last year it would close by April 2019- but shoppers will not have to wait long to see what will replace it.

Owner Steven Kendall-Torry revealed this week he intends to open a new business later in the month in the Fore Street premise, but has not revealed details of what will be in its place.

The businessman, whose family has run shops in the town since the beginning of the 1960s, thanked customers for their support over the last 15 years.

He said: “It will be different; it is not going to be clocks and home furnishings.

“Clocks were always our thing but there are very few clock companies now, a whole entire industry is gone. A lot of these clocks I have made for me, they are exclusive to us.

Shopping was so different to what it is today, what you can get, how you could get it.

“It [the new shop] is something that will continue to complement the town and the high street.

“Pure Indulgence is gone for good, it will be a new name and a new business. It’s been a good 15 years but it is time to do something different.”

The shop will close on Saturday (March 30).

