Sidmouth's Repair Café - part of an international movement

A youngster tries her hand at one of the many Repair Cafes in the world.

Repair Cafés are opening up all over the world, in schools, churches and youth centres.

Sidmouth Repair Cafe

At one Belgian college, 'dysfunctional devices' belonging to members of the community are brought in and repaired by students.

As the head said: "It helps them enhance their skills, while raising their awareness on issues of sustainability."

Martine Postma, director of Repair Café International also says it's about education: "Our volunteers are happy to show their neighbours the basics of repairing, but the real change will come when repair skills are put on the curriculum once more."

At Sidmouth's Repair Café, it's also not just about fixing stuff.

It's also about showing people why things have broken down.

And if spare parts are needed, then advice is always given - and so even those whose gadget isn't immediately fixed leave happy.

The next Repair Café is on Saturday, May 25, 10am to 1pm, at the Youth Centre in Manstone Lane.

