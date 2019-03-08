Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth's Repair Café - part of an international movement

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 May 2019

A youngster tries her hand at one of the many Repair Cafes in the world.

A youngster tries her hand at one of the many Repair Cafes in the world.

Archant

Repair Cafés are opening up all over the world, in schools, churches and youth centres.

Sidmouth Repair CafeSidmouth Repair Cafe

At one Belgian college, 'dysfunctional devices' belonging to members of the community are brought in and repaired by students.

As the head said: "It helps them enhance their skills, while raising their awareness on issues of sustainability."

Martine Postma, director of Repair Café International also says it's about education: "Our volunteers are happy to show their neighbours the basics of repairing, but the real change will come when repair skills are put on the curriculum once more."

At Sidmouth's Repair Café, it's also not just about fixing stuff.

It's also about showing people why things have broken down.

And if spare parts are needed, then advice is always given - and so even those whose gadget isn't immediately fixed leave happy.

The next Repair Café is on Saturday, May 25, 10am to 1pm, at the Youth Centre in Manstone Lane.

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

SVA announce plans to acquire Sidmouth nature reserve

The Knapp Nature Reserve. Ref shs 16-17TI 9916. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2019: How event is celebrating diversity creatively

Seafood cooking demostration at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 20 18TI 3086. Picture: Terry Ife

Slow traffic following incident on Ottery road

Exeter Road, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

SVA announce plans to acquire Sidmouth nature reserve

The Knapp Nature Reserve. Ref shs 16-17TI 9916. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2019: How event is celebrating diversity creatively

Seafood cooking demostration at the Sidmouth Sea Fest. Ref shs 20 18TI 3086. Picture: Terry Ife

Slow traffic following incident on Ottery road

Exeter Road, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Kennaway House, Sidmouth, gets its blue plaque

Kennaway House. Picture: Jess Morgan

Sidmouth’s Repair Café - part of an international movement

A youngster tries her hand at one of the many Repair Cafes in the world.

A taste of the warmer months

Semolina and raspberry layer cake with raspberry and lemon syrup

Family doctor work 11-hour days on average, but Devon fairs better than rest of UK

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy success against Swindon touring side

The Swindon tourists, the first of the touring sides to visit Sidmouth in 2019. Picture CAROL SMITH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists