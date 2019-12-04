Advanced search

Buy an extra present to make a child's Christmas

PUBLISHED: 13:45 04 December 2019

Sidmouth's branch of the Salvation Army is ensuring some of Devon's children who might not otherwise receive a gift will wake up with presents on Christmas Day.

The charity is encouraging local people to add an extra toy to their shopping list so families struggling to buy a gift for their children can make sure there is something for them to open on Christmas Day.

People are invited to donate a new unused and unwrapped toy for a child aged up to 16 years old to the Salvation Army in Sidmouth.

Major Stephen White, The Salvation Army's divisional leader in Devon and Cornwall, said: "The Salvation Army's Christmas Present Appeal is a wonderful opportunity to make a difference in the life of a child."

Items can be dropped off at the community drop-in at Sidmouth Youth Centre on Thursday, December 12, between 10.30am and 2pm.

Alternative drop-offs can be arranged by contacting Angie Carney by email on Angela.Carney@salvationarmy.org.uk

