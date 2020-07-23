Advanced search

Sidmouth’s scarecrows ‘put a smile’ on people’s faces

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 July 2020

An entry in Temple Street for the Sidmouth Scarecrow competition. Picture: Helen Nelhams

An entry in Temple Street for the Sidmouth Scarecrow competition. Picture: Helen Nelhams

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Dozens of intriguing figures have been appearing around Sidmouth as residents gave a ‘fantastic’ response to the town’s first scarecrow competition.

Collaborated effort between Susan Cox and Jan Strapp, on display near The Ham. Picture: Janet StrappCollaborated effort between Susan Cox and Jan Strapp, on display near The Ham. Picture: Janet Strapp

Imagination and humour came to the fore as individual residents, businesses, care homes and other organisations came up with their creations.

Organiser Amy Roles said entering the competition was voluntary – the point was for the community to ‘have fun and be creative’.

She said seeing the response had put ‘a huge smile’ on her face and those of her children.

She said: “I’m so excited seeing all the fantastic scarecrows - it’s blown me away, how so many people have joined in.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) have completed a window display with two scarecrows at their Coburg Road headquarters. The town's first ever scarecow competition was organised by Amy Roles. Pictured, kitchen volunteer June Ward puts the final touches to the SVS window display. Picture: Tony CharnockSidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) have completed a window display with two scarecrows at their Coburg Road headquarters. The town's first ever scarecow competition was organised by Amy Roles. Pictured, kitchen volunteer June Ward puts the final touches to the SVS window display. Picture: Tony Charnock

“It’s heart-warming to see the community pictures of the residents at some of the old people’s homes.

“I really hope the scarecrows bring everyone a little bit of happiness on their daily walks and travels around Sidmouth.”

The winning entries are: Public category winner, Captain Covid by Dee King and Elaine. second prize, The Minions by Jane Wood, third, Shrek by Sarah Rowe,

Business category: Winner Raddenstiles Veterinary Surgery, runner-up Captain Libra by Something Lovely. Community category: Winner, Sidmouth Gig Club, second The Manstone Mermaid.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) have completed a window display with two scarecrows at their Coburg Road headquarters. The town's first ever scarecow competition was organised by Amy Roles. Picture: Tony CharnockSidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) have completed a window display with two scarecrows at their Coburg Road headquarters. The town's first ever scarecow competition was organised by Amy Roles. Picture: Tony Charnock

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

Sidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy RolesSidmouth's scarecrow competition. Picture: Amy Roles

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Patience and camouflage’ achieve stunning pictures for Sidmouth wildlife photographer

Otter. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Where to buy face masks in Sidmouth and Ottery

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Fire breaks out on cliff face near Jacobs Ladder

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Tipton Primary relocation: planning application submitted

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Attempted burglary at Sidmouth recycling site

Sidmouth recycling centre Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Patience and camouflage’ achieve stunning pictures for Sidmouth wildlife photographer

Otter. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Where to buy face masks in Sidmouth and Ottery

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Fire breaks out on cliff face near Jacobs Ladder

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Tipton Primary relocation: planning application submitted

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google

Attempted burglary at Sidmouth recycling site

Sidmouth recycling centre Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Cricket’s back - but will the weather allow play to proceed?

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s scarecrows ‘put a smile’ on people’s faces

An entry in Temple Street for the Sidmouth Scarecrow competition. Picture: Helen Nelhams

A look at Sidmouth’s first five fixtures

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 7982. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary boss speaks on all things pre-season

Football on pitch

Sidmouth Chiefs to start new league term at home to North Petherton

Rugby ball.