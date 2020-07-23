Sidmouth’s scarecrows ‘put a smile’ on people’s faces

An entry in Temple Street for the Sidmouth Scarecrow competition. Picture: Helen Nelhams (c) copyright newzulu.com

Dozens of intriguing figures have been appearing around Sidmouth as residents gave a ‘fantastic’ response to the town’s first scarecrow competition.

Collaborated effort between Susan Cox and Jan Strapp, on display near The Ham. Picture: Janet Strapp Collaborated effort between Susan Cox and Jan Strapp, on display near The Ham. Picture: Janet Strapp

Imagination and humour came to the fore as individual residents, businesses, care homes and other organisations came up with their creations.

Organiser Amy Roles said entering the competition was voluntary – the point was for the community to ‘have fun and be creative’.

She said seeing the response had put ‘a huge smile’ on her face and those of her children.

She said: “I’m so excited seeing all the fantastic scarecrows - it’s blown me away, how so many people have joined in.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) have completed a window display with two scarecrows at their Coburg Road headquarters. The town's first ever scarecow competition was organised by Amy Roles. Pictured, kitchen volunteer June Ward puts the final touches to the SVS window display. Picture: Tony Charnock Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) have completed a window display with two scarecrows at their Coburg Road headquarters. The town's first ever scarecow competition was organised by Amy Roles. Pictured, kitchen volunteer June Ward puts the final touches to the SVS window display. Picture: Tony Charnock

“It’s heart-warming to see the community pictures of the residents at some of the old people’s homes.

“I really hope the scarecrows bring everyone a little bit of happiness on their daily walks and travels around Sidmouth.”

The winning entries are: Public category winner, Captain Covid by Dee King and Elaine. second prize, The Minions by Jane Wood, third, Shrek by Sarah Rowe,

Business category: Winner Raddenstiles Veterinary Surgery, runner-up Captain Libra by Something Lovely. Community category: Winner, Sidmouth Gig Club, second The Manstone Mermaid.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) have completed a window display with two scarecrows at their Coburg Road headquarters. The town's first ever scarecow competition was organised by Amy Roles. Picture: Tony Charnock Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) have completed a window display with two scarecrows at their Coburg Road headquarters. The town's first ever scarecow competition was organised by Amy Roles. Picture: Tony Charnock

