New scarecrow festival to take place in Sidmouth

Amy Roles and her family enjoyed the East Budleigh Scarecrow festival. Picture: Peter Bowler Peter Bowler

Sidmouth is to have its own scarecrow festival next month, similar to those held in Sidbury and Beer.

People in Sidmouth, Sidford and Newton Poppleford are invited to create their own scarecrow-type figures and display them in their gardens or windows from Friday, July 17.

There will be a competition, with prizes for the best scarecrows, but anyone can take part without entering the contest.

Photos of the scarecrows will also be posted on a Facebook page.

The initiative is being organised by Sidmouth resident Amy Roles, whose four-year-old daughter Jessica attends a nursery in Beer.

She said: “Beer have recently had their scarecrows on display and Jessica has loved looking at them, she points them out and gets excited.”

She said she, her husband and her 12-year-old son Edward also enjoy seeing the scarecrows on display in East Budleigh and Sidbury, and she thought it would be good to have a similar event in Sidmouth.

She posted the idea on the Sidmouth Community Facebook page, and received ‘loads of positive feedback’.

People are invited to create scarecrow figures with a theme of the seaside or the movies, and there will be three categories for competition entries: members of the public, local businesses, and community establishments such as schools and care homes.

She said: “The scarecrows can be made of anything – I want the community to have fun and be creative.

“This is an all-ages appropriate event.

“Whilst people are getting their daily exercise they can look out for the scarecrows, and it will hopefully make them smile.

“The scarecrows can be put in people’s front gardens, at the front of their houses or in their windows.”

The idea has been supported by Sidmouth Town Council, whose chairman Ian Barlow is hoping councillors can help provide competition prizes.

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce is also backing it, with vice-chair Sally Maynard offering to set up the Facebook page.

A local graphic designer, Sarah Reis, has created a poster publicising the event free of charge.

Judges have not yet been appointed, but they will be people who have helped the community.

Judging will take place from July 17, with the winners expected to be chosen by Friday, July 24.