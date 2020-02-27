Advanced search

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 to be staged at new location for the coastal community's celebration

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 February 2020

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat in 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Simon Horn

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 will be at a different location and will be focusing on Life Below Water as its theme.

It will be moving to Port Royal for the year, and it will incorporate part of The Esplanade, as far up as the Lifeboat Station.

A spokesman for the Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub, organisers of Sidmouth Sea Fest, which will take place on Saturday, May 16, said: "Due to the replacement bridge works at The Ham, the festival is relocating as an exception this year through close cooperation with Sidmouth Town Council, East Devon District Council and Devon County Council.

"The coastal community celebration will take place at Port Royal, using the area known as The Hub at the Turning Circle, incorporating The Esplanade, up to the Lifeboat Station. The Sailing Club and the Lifeboat Station will also be integrated into the event as Sea Fest venues as well."

The theme of Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 will be Life Below Water, which is the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 - sustaining our oceans and conserving our marine and coastal environments.

Artistic Director Coco Hodgkinson said: "This year our Life Below Water theme has been embraced by everyone, with ideas springing up about how to link their activities with the theme. This year more than ever before, people are thinking about the impact of climate change and our responsibility to act even at individual level to reduce plastics in the ocean and think about the sustainability of our fish stocks."

Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub are running Creativity on the Coast outreach workshops with Sid Valley schools and to harness the imaginations of children and young people, their work will feature as an art installation at Sea Fest.

Director Louise Cole said: "As a plastic-free festival, we are working in partnership with many of the other festival and events organisers to raise awareness creatively of the need for climate action and how to make it happen locally."

Sea Fest is a free community event which includes arts and crafts, fishing heritage skills, environmental, literary games and activities, food and drink and will host live music and bands including Sidmouth Sea Fest Coastal Community Choir. Choir rehearsals begin this Saturday (February 29), at 10am, at Sidmouth College - anyone wishing to join is welcome to turn up.

For more details about the event, visit http://sidmouthcoastalcommunityhub.org/

For more on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14, visit https://www.globalgoals.org/14-life-below-water  and https://www.undp.org/content/undp/en/home/sustainable-development-goals/goal-14-life-below-water.html

