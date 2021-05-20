News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Celebrate the sea and coast with Sidmouth Sea Fest this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 4:31 PM May 20, 2021   
Sidmouth Sea Fest 2021

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2021 activities - Credit: Sidmouth Sea Fest 2021

Sidmouth Sea Fest organisers invite the community to join them online this Saturday, (May 22), to mark the annual celebration of the sea and coast.

While this year's events have mostly moved online, Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub who organise the festival have planned a raft of activities to enjoy.

Here are the planned activities this Saturday:

  • 10am Sidmouth Sea Fest Facebook @SidSeaFest: Stories from The Fishermen's Shed with Janet Dowling
    10am - 12pm Sidmouth Eco Warriors Beach Clean: Meet at top of steps near Jurassic Paddle
  • From 12 noon - 4pm Children are invited (with an adult) to paint a fish for an art installation in the community
  • garden by the Ham (socially distanced)
    1pm Sidmouth Sea Fest Facebook @SidSeaFest: Sidmouth Sea Fest Community Choir
  • 7pm - 8pm  Author talk with Helen Scales "The Brilliant Abyss": A collaboration with Winstone's book shop (tickets £5 with proceeds to Sea Fest 2021) Book tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sidmouth-sea-fest-2021-author-talk-with-helen-scales-the-brilliant-abyss-tickets-153679143455
    Saturday's events for Sea Fest 2021

    Saturday's events for Sidmouth Sea Fest 2021 - Credit: Sidmouth Sea Fest

