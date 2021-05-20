Celebrate the sea and coast with Sidmouth Sea Fest this weekend
Published: 4:31 PM May 20, 2021
- Credit: Sidmouth Sea Fest 2021
Sidmouth Sea Fest organisers invite the community to join them online this Saturday, (May 22), to mark the annual celebration of the sea and coast.
While this year's events have mostly moved online, Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub who organise the festival have planned a raft of activities to enjoy.
Here are the planned activities this Saturday:
- 10am Sidmouth Sea Fest Facebook @SidSeaFest: Stories from The Fishermen's Shed with Janet Dowling
10am - 12pm Sidmouth Eco Warriors Beach Clean: Meet at top of steps near Jurassic Paddle
- From 12 noon - 4pm Children are invited (with an adult) to paint a fish for an art installation in the community
- garden by the Ham (socially distanced)
1pm Sidmouth Sea Fest Facebook @SidSeaFest: Sidmouth Sea Fest Community Choir
- 7pm - 8pm Author talk with Helen Scales "The Brilliant Abyss": A collaboration with Winstone's book shop (tickets £5 with proceeds to Sea Fest 2021) Book tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sidmouth-sea-fest-2021-author-talk-with-helen-scales-the-brilliant-abyss-tickets-153679143455