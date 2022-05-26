Waves of enthusiasm for Sidmouth Sea Fest

There was a ‘tremendous’ turnout for the return of Sidmouth Sea Fest on Saturday, May 21.

People of all ages came along for the day of marine-themed entertainment and environmental activities at the Ham.

This year’s theme was Kelp Our Oceans, and there was a range of creative events raising awareness about the importance of nutrient-rich seaweed in the marine environment.

The festival is organised by the Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub, whose artistic director Coco Hodgkinson said: “We are so grateful to the dozens and dozens of children, young people and volunteers who gave their time, led the arts activities, made kelp for our Kelp Field installation, to the bands and community groups – and to everyone who came along to support both our fundraising party night and the free community day. There was a buzz throughout – truly joyful!”

Louise Cole, director of the Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub, said: “The new addition of the Sea Side stage and the turning circle with dancing, music and art accompanied by the Lifeboat and the Sidmouth Sailing Club event created an amazing backdrop to this celebration of our coastal community.

“The site looked amazing, the new artwork for our publicity by Tara Greifenburg was a hit, and the bustle all day and evening of people enjoying themselves with so many community contributors, made for a very special event to kick off Sidmouth’s calendar of events.

“Our sponsors, in particular Sidmouth Town Council/Visit Sidmouth and many local businesses, helped us to host a really memorable event.

“We were so pleased that through art and culture and community participation we could make some small difference perhaps to the environment and certainly to our collective wellbeing!

“The Sea Fest Team would like to extend a huge ‘thank you’ to all our talented performers and art makers, singers and sea dogs, musicians and tuitions, writers and storytellers, scientists and teachers, snappers and rappers, volunteers and donators, sponsors and first responders, makers and markers, brewers and bakers, helpers and kelpers, mermaids and barmaids, movers and shakers …. and the sun, for shining.”

