Esplanade lights due an overhaul in coming weeks

Opinion

Some really great news for Sidmouth with County Council’s street lighting having finally managed to arrange for replacement LED lanterns for all the streetlights along the Esplanade. Having looked at several alternative options but in the end we have agreed with Urbis to have totally new “Victory” lanterns manufactured, so visually there will be no change to the appearance of those already there. The new lanterns, as those changed over across the Sid Valley, will also be linked into the Telensa monitoring system which allows for remote control including dimming remotely from Exeter.



Hopefully, we will be able to get an order to Enerveo (SSE’s new name if you weren’t aware!) in the next week or so and I believe that the lanterns, as Urbis have to make new tooling that’s required to form the polycarbonate bowls, will probably take 14–16 weeks to arrive, and so, realistically with the end of the financial year quickly approaching and that Enerveo’ s works program is already full until the end of March, the new lanterns won’t be able to be fitted until April at the earliest… So watch this space.



It is also hoped that Sidmouth Town Council will be successful in securing some County Council Enhancement Grant for the repainting of the columns.



The streetlights are currently painted matt black and the County Council would prefer this to remain so (especially as we have requested the new LED’s lanterns to be black) so hopefully, Sidmouth Town Council and County can source the matt black paint originally used. The Sidmouth coat of arms on the column doors will also have to be carefully hand-painted.



The other good news is on the bridge front… Following the provision by the County Council of the new Alma Bridge, the refurbished Milford Bridge and recently refurbished Stowbrook Bridge, we are at long last aiming to put the Skinners Bridge at Fortescue leading to the Byes replacement out to tender.

Due to working in and adjacent to water activities, the County Council want the appointed contractor to commence works on site from the 4th April.