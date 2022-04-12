News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Breaking

Man left with stab wounds after Sidmouth serious assault

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 4:44 PM April 12, 2022
The scene in Manstone Avenue after a man sustained stab wounds in a serious assault

The scene in Manstone Avenue after a man sustained stab wounds in a serious assault - Credit: Adam Manning

A man was left with stab wounds after a serious assault in Manstone Avenue on Monday (April 11) night.

According to police, the man received treatment for his injuries at hospital but has since been discharged.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at around 11.30pm on Monday.

Local residents told the Herald that around six ambulances were on the scene and some were asked if they had any CCTV cameras.

A police cordon was in place until this afternoon (Tuesday, April 12) but has since been removed.

Officers say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help police with their enquiries, should email 101@dc.police.uk or ring 101, quoting reference number CR/030660/22

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

East Devon postcodes named Postcode Lottery luckiest

Paul Jones

person
The yacht is going up for auction this month

Luxury yacht used for DRUG TRAFFICKING going up for auction

Paul Jones

person
Exeter's NHS Nightingale hospital under construction

Nightingale hospital in Exeter back in use to cut NHS waiting lists

Paul Jones

person
Cllr Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Clarissa Place

Town council chair to step down in May

Philippa Davies

person