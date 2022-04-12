Breaking

The scene in Manstone Avenue after a man sustained stab wounds in a serious assault - Credit: Adam Manning

A man was left with stab wounds after a serious assault in Manstone Avenue on Monday (April 11) night.

According to police, the man received treatment for his injuries at hospital but has since been discharged.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at around 11.30pm on Monday.

Local residents told the Herald that around six ambulances were on the scene and some were asked if they had any CCTV cameras.

A police cordon was in place until this afternoon (Tuesday, April 12) but has since been removed.

Officers say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help police with their enquiries, should email 101@dc.police.uk or ring 101, quoting reference number CR/030660/22