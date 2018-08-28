Video

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water Archant

Video footage showing Devon’s largest ever fatberg discovered in a Sidmouth sewer has been released.

South West Water has released go-pro footage of the 64-metre long ‘snowball’ of wet wipes, hardened fat and oil clogging up the pipes under the Esplanade.

Work will commence in February, but could be affected if heavy rain falls.

South West Water tackles a new sewer blockage at a rate of one an hour, adding £4.5million to bills every year.

Common items flushed or poured down sinks include fat oil and grease (FOG), wet-wipes, sanitary products and cotton buds and pads.