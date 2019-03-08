Advanced search

Rare access behind the scenes at Sidmouth sewage treatment works

PUBLISHED: 13:01 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 01 August 2019

The treatment site at Two Bridges will be open for two tours in September. Picture: South West Water

Go behind the scenes of Sidmouth's sewage works as part of a one day guided tour event.

South West Water (SWW) is opening eight of its sites to the public in September as part of heritage open days.

The town hit the headlines at the start of the year for being home to Devon's largest ever fatberg, measuring 64metres in length, the equivalent six back-to-back double decker buses.

It is the largest discovered in SWW's history and thought to be one of the largest found near the sea.

It took 36 tankers to clear the congealed mass of wet wipes, fat, oil and grease.

Until 2000 raw sewage was discharged straight into the sea. A consultation was held to find the preferred site at Two Bridges Road.

A South West Water spokesman said: "The location and design of the buildings together with new tree planting has helped minimise the impact of the works within the existing landscape."

There will be tours at 10am and 1pm on Friday, September 13.

To book your free tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for 'Pynes'.

