Anonymous note praises shop's colourful shopfront

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 August 2019

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

A Sidmouth shop owner was left delighted after an anonymous note praised her inspirational blooms of colour.

Pia-Maria Boast, who runs the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, said she was over the moon when she found the note at the start of the town's folk festival.

The note said: "On behalf of us all in Sidmouth thank you for your totally inspiration blooms of colour which are our daily joy and such a highlight on the High Street. The hard work, the hand's on care, the nurturing, the watering, the love of creating."

The High Street shop has won awards from Sidmouth in Bloom for its display in the past.

Ms Boast said: "It was during the folk festival and delivered while I was really busy. I wondered who left it?

"It just makes you feel good and you feel your faith come back in human beings when you get something nice like this.

"I do not do it because of the competitions, its my front garden. The back garden is exactly the same."

