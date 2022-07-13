Kingfisher shop wins regional award

It has been a good month so far for Sidmouth shopkeeper Tiffany Leach.

Tiffany's new shop Hummingbird - Credit: Tiffany Leach.

On Saturday, July 2, she opened a new gifts and homewares shop, Hummingbird, in Fore Street - and on Thursday 7, her High Street shop Kingfisher Cards & Gifts was crowned the south-west's ‘best independent greeting card retailer’ in the Retas industry awards.

Tiffany Leach with her award - Credit: Tiffany Leach

Tiffany received the award at a ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, and is proudly displaying it in the shop window.

She said: “I’m blown away it’s so lovely to have been recognised for all our hard work and couldn’t be more proud of our team at Kingfisher. The trophy is beautiful and in the window for everyone to see.”

Tiffany's Kingfisher shop when it opened in 2018 - Credit: Archant

Kingfisher Cards & Gifts opened in December 2018, and last year won the Retas award for best independent greeting card retailer newcomer in the south west; it qualified as a newcomer because there had been no awards in 2020 because of Covid.