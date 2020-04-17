Advanced search

‘Roll on, end of lockdown’, says Sidmouth Skate Squad

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 April 2020

Charlotte Norton, founder of Sidmouth Skate Squad. Picture: Skate Squad

Charlotte Norton, founder of Sidmouth Skate Squad. Picture: Skate Squad

Skate Squad

A Sidmouth roller skating and skateboarding group is inviting people of all ages to join a fancy-dress fundraising skate when the coronavirus lockdown is over.

A member of Skate Squad in fancy dress. Picture: Skate SquadA member of Skate Squad in fancy dress. Picture: Skate Squad

Around 30 members of the Skate Squad had been planning to stage a sponsored ‘Skate-A-Thon’ on Sidmouth seafront on Saturday, March 28, as part of the Wear A Hat Week events in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

When it had to be cancelled, the group held individual skating sessions in novelty hats, and resolved to reschedule the Skate-A-Thon after the restrictions are lifted.

They are hoping to attract extra skaters to take part – particularly those who are new to it, or who have not skated since childhood.

The group was founded by Charlotte Norton, who firmly believes that you are never too old to enjoy skating.

A member of Skate Squad in fancy dress. Picture: Skate SquadA member of Skate Squad in fancy dress. Picture: Skate Squad

She said: “I reignited my childhood passion about a year ago and began skating locally along the seafront and down The Byes.

“Some people thought I was a bit bonkers, skating about at the age of 40, but it brought me so much joy and freedom, I just didn’t care.

“Every time I went out I’d have someone stop me and say ‘I used to skate, I wish I could now’ or ‘I’d love to do it but I’m too scared’ or ‘I can’t do it at my age’.

“I would always say to them ‘of course you can, just do it’, but I realised that without a group or some come kind of platform to build confidence, many wouldn’t actually ever get around to it.

A member of Skate Squad Picture: Skate SquadA member of Skate Squad Picture: Skate Squad

“That’s when I thought that we should start a group to encourage people to get out there and to allow everyone to experience the fun and happiness that skating can bring.

“As adults with all the pressures and commitments life holds, it’s too easy to forget to have fun, and I believe it’s so important to let go of all that at times and just have a laugh.

“It’s a great outdoor exercise, it’s super good for mental health - there’s not a skate that goes by without a smile or a giggle. It really is an all-round great thing to do.”

The Skate Squad plan to organise weekly group skating sessions after the lockdown ends. Anyone interested in joining, and/or taking part in the Skate-A-Thon, can contact them via their Facebook page.

A member of Skate Squad Picture: Skate SquadA member of Skate Squad Picture: Skate Squad

A young member of Skate Squad. Picture: Skate SquadA young member of Skate Squad. Picture: Skate Squad

Members of Skate Squad Picture: Skate SquadMembers of Skate Squad Picture: Skate Squad

A member of Skate Squad Picture: Skate SquadA member of Skate Squad Picture: Skate Squad

Members of Skate Squad Picture: Skate SquadMembers of Skate Squad Picture: Skate Squad

Members of Skate Squad Picture: Skate SquadMembers of Skate Squad Picture: Skate Squad

Members of Skate Squad Picture: Skate SquadMembers of Skate Squad Picture: Skate Squad

A member of Skate Squad Picture: Skate SquadA member of Skate Squad Picture: Skate Squad

