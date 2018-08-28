Skaters give approval after first designs of new Sidmouth skatepark revealed

The first look at revamping Sidmouth skatepark. Picture: Maverick Industries Archant

Designs revamping Sidmouth’s skatepark have been met with approval from users of all ages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A drop-in session was held on Wednesday (January 16) at Sidmouth Football Club, inviting residents and users to take a look at the plans designed by consultants Maverick Industries.

Russ Holbert, a director from the company, attended to talk through the design which has been created following visits to schools in the area and the youth centre.

Users who dropped in said they were happy with the design and the challenge it seemed to present for all ability levels.

One young skater said: “I’d like a park that is good for all range of abilities.

“At the moment its quite beginner based, so we cannot really do things that are more advanced.”

Did you attend the consultation? What did you think of the designs?

Email sidmouth.letters@archant.co.uk to let us know your thoughts.