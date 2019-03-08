Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth slimmer takes new role to help others achieve weight-loss goals

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 August 2019

Harriet Steptoe is taking on a new role as a Slimming World team developer. Picture: Slimming World

Harriet Steptoe is taking on a new role as a Slimming World team developer. Picture: Slimming World

Archant

A Sidmouth woman, who lost seven stone in just over a year, is taking on a new role to help people achieve their weight loss dreams.

Harriet Steptoe has become a team developer for Slimming World, four years after she walked through the door as a member.

She joined the Sidmouth group in 2015 and over a year dropped from just over 16 stone to nine stone, one-and-a-half pounds.

Inspired by her weight-loss she became a consultant in April 2016 and is now one of the weight-loss group's team developers, recently completing her training in Derbyshire.

As team developer she will be recruiting consultants to launch new groups in East Devon and the surrounding areas.

Mrs Steptoe said: "As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my consultants all the way to help their members to achieve their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That's why, at Slimming World there is tons of support, encouragement and fun."

To join Slimming World or find out about consultant opportunities email harrietc.steptoe@gmail.com or call 07828 299391.

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Nearly time for take-off! Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Nearly time for take-off! Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Firefighters attended hundreds more fires in Devon and Somerset last year, new figures reveal

Fire engine

Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town: Match Preview

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7472. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth RC pair ‘fly through the eye of the storm’ at the Haldon Forest Flyer meeting

Sidmouth Running Club duo Laura Broughton (left) with Bex MacDonald after finishing the Forest Flyer. Picture:LAURA BROUGHTON

Sidmouth gig crew row to victory at Lyme Regis where they defeat a crew from Bermuda

Sidmouth’s winning Mixed crew; Bob Huntington, Helen Hamilton (Cox), Allan Rodgers, Amanda Bleazard, Nick Thompson, Julie Turner and Linda Wheate. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Sidford Tennis Club continues to offer quality coaching for youngsters

Tennis - generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists