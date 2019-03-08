Sidmouth slimmer takes new role to help others achieve weight-loss goals

Harriet Steptoe is taking on a new role as a Slimming World team developer. Picture: Slimming World Archant

A Sidmouth woman, who lost seven stone in just over a year, is taking on a new role to help people achieve their weight loss dreams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harriet Steptoe has become a team developer for Slimming World, four years after she walked through the door as a member.

She joined the Sidmouth group in 2015 and over a year dropped from just over 16 stone to nine stone, one-and-a-half pounds.

Inspired by her weight-loss she became a consultant in April 2016 and is now one of the weight-loss group's team developers, recently completing her training in Derbyshire.

As team developer she will be recruiting consultants to launch new groups in East Devon and the surrounding areas.

Mrs Steptoe said: "As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my consultants all the way to help their members to achieve their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That's why, at Slimming World there is tons of support, encouragement and fun."

To join Slimming World or find out about consultant opportunities email harrietc.steptoe@gmail.com or call 07828 299391.