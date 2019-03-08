Advanced search

Slimming World announces Young Slimmer of the Year winners

PUBLISHED: 12:15 13 March 2019

Sidmouth's Young Slimmers of the Year Kiera Bray, Ellen Anning-Beckett and Nikita Armes.

Archant

A trio of young slimmers, who have lost more than 10 stone between them, have each been crowned for their weight-loss efforts.

Kiera Bray before and after her weight loss transformation. Picture: Kiera BrayKiera Bray before and after her weight loss transformation. Picture: Kiera Bray

Slimming World members Kiera Bray, Ellen Anning-Beckett and Nikita Armes won young slimmer of the year 2019 at their respective groups after being voted for by fellow members.

Nikita, who attends consultant Lisa Craig’s group, has lost more than three-and-a-half stone since joining Slimming World.

Lisa said: “I think she is a great role model for the younger people of the town who are aware of their weight issues.”

Kiera, 21, and Ellen Anning-Beckett, 20, have lost a combined eight stone between them since joining Harriet Steptoe’s groups on Thursday evenings.

Ellen Anning-Beckett is among three winners for young slimmer of the year at Slimming World. Picture: Ellen Anning-BeckettEllen Anning-Beckett is among three winners for young slimmer of the year at Slimming World. Picture: Ellen Anning-Beckett

Kiera said: “I don’t think I could have achieved everything I have without them. Life’s completely different for me now and I’m so grateful to Slimming World for that – and proud of myself too.”

Group consultant Harriet called the pair a ‘huge inspiration’.

She added: “There have been so many stories in the news about child obesity recently and we know that young people desperately need help and support to make changes.”

Slimming World announces Young Slimmer of the Year winners

