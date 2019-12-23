Stamp designer gives first-class presentation to art group

Nick Watton and some of his stamps. Picture: Terence Crook Archant

A Woodbury-based artist who designs postage stamps was the guest speaker at the Sidmouth Society of Artists' November meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Watton started out producing stamps for the 125th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union of Gibraltar in 1999, and moved on to design anniversary stamps for the Channel Islands and Alderney.

He has also produced presentation packs and first day covers commemorating World War Two, Beatrix Potter, Harry Potter and many more.

He is now getting commissions to design stamps for the limited edition Westminster Collection.

Mr Watton explained that he scrutinises the subjects of his work carefully and takes photographs, before sketching and painting his designs.

He also revealed that all initial sketches and artwork involving the Royal Cypher - the monarch's monogrammed initials - have to be approved by the Queen.

Ann England from the society said: "This is such a specialised art format.

"We were so lucky to have the opportunity to hear

this excellent talk and develop more of an understanding of the intricacies of the work involved."