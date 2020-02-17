Primary school pupils step out with morris dancers

The Sidmouth Steppers visited Newton Poppleford Primary School. Picture: Sidmouth Steppers Sidmouth Steppers

Primary school pupils in Newton Poppleford have been learning about morris dancing, thanks to a visit from the Sidmouth Steppers during the school's music week.

The Steppers told them about the origins of their dances, most of which originated in the north of England and were performed by mill workers at festivals and processions.

For this reason, the accessories used in the dances include bobbins and perns (part of a spinning wheel) as well as decorated sticks, garlands and handkerchiefs.

The children learned about the importance of the musicians, including the drummer keeping the beat.

The Steppers showed them a bobbin dance and a garland dance, and all the children learned a Shrewsbury Flourish.

The morris dancers will be performing in the street on Saturday, March 28 for Sidmouth Wear a Hat Week, and have a full diary of 'outs' when the dance season starts in earnest in May.