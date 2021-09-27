News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Town's Morris dancers are looking for volunteers to step up

Adam Manning

Published: 5:51 PM September 27, 2021   
sidmouth steppers at the town folk week

Sidmouth Steppers at Folk Week - Credit: The Sidmouth Steppers

Sidmouth Steppers are back and they are looking for new recruits!

It was with great surprise that having lined up in set with a quick outline of the dance moves, the Sidmouth Stepper ladies completed their first dance in at least 18 months with no mistakes, accidents or injuries and the same could be said for the band, writes Alexa Baker from the group.

The North West Morris side certainly missed dancing out especially during Sidmouth Folk Festival although Sydney Seagull (winner of The Aardman Award The Best Beast 2020) was let loose.

Now practice has resumed as normal (with a few added Covid measures) the local Morris side are looking for new dancers and musicians to join them for the 2022 season and beyond.

No experience is necessary (for the dancers) and there is no commitment to join beyond the two taster sessions so if it is something you have thought about or even if you haven’t please pop along.

You may also want to watch:

All you need is a pair of trainers, comfy clothes and a drink. For further information please send a message through to the Sidmouth Steppers Facebook page.

Sidmouth News

