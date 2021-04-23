Published: 5:00 AM April 23, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM April 23, 2021

Tickets are now on sale as Sidmouth’s Summer Play Season gets set to return.

Olivier Award winning theatre producer Paul Taylor-Mills told the Herald: “We have an incredible programme of plays that will well and truly ensure that the play season returns in all its glory.

“We have been working hard with East Devon District Council to ensure that we can welcome audiences back safely and ensure our actors are looked after. This means the season is going to look slightly different this year. We will be offering a stellar line up of six plays across the 12 weeks, meaning each play will now run for two weeks. We have also changed the first performance to a Tuesday to enable us to have a longer set-up time.”

Paul added: “For the first time ever, we hope to host a series of outdoor events in the beautiful Connaught Gardens. This will allow us to bring our usual first class entertainment to even more people.

“We’re working out the logistics of this but keep an eye on The Manor Pavilion website for more details. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, we will also end the season with our first ever musical. We will be presenting Clue: The Musical. The world famous board game comes to life in this all singing, all dancing interactive musical. Be sure to book early as tickets will be limited.”

Paul said there was no denying that the last year had been “hugely challenging” on everyone, particularly in the arts, where there are many freelancers.

He added: “For most of our actors and crew, this will be the first time they have worked in nearly 18 months. It’s crucial that we’re supported in order to make sure we’re back to our usual 12 plays in 2022. There’s no denying that this year will be different to what we’re used to, but we hope that our loyal audiences can see our commitment to make sure the summer season still has variety, quality and allow us all to enjoy live entertainment again.”

Paul said he was “incredibly humbled” that our work in Devon has received support from the Cultural Recovery Fund. This will help rebuild the season and ensure we’re in Sidmouth for many more years.

Tickets will be available from The Manor Pavilion from 10am on Friday, April 23. https://www.manorpavilion.com/

Tickets will go on sale from 10am 23rd April 2021. All tickets are adults £19 and under 16s £8. There is no season ticket offer this year.

Programme of shows: Living Together by Alan Ayckbourn : Tues 22 Jun - Sat 3 Jul; Murder with Love by Francis Durbridge: Tues 6 Jul - Sat 17 Jul; Ding Dong by Marc Camoletti: Tues 20 Jul - Fri 30 Jul; California Suite by Neil Simon: Tues 10 Aug - Sat 21 Aug; Spider’s Web by Agatha Christie: Tues 24 Aug - Sat 4 Sep; Sailor Beware by Philip King and Falkland Cary: Tues 7 Sep - Sat 18 Sep; Clue: The Musical : Mon 20 Sep - Sat 25 Sep



