Sidmouth Coronavirus Community Lifelines - points of help in the crisis

The Herald aims to provide a range of information about what is available to help residents in Sidmouth during the coronavirus outbreak.

Local Volunteer Networks

The team of volunteers at Sid Valley Foodbank will now deliver food parcels to those most in need. In some cases, this includes school lunch replacements. The foodbank is currently seeking younger volunteers to help with deliveries. Those that are housebound and vulnerable will be supported with a friendly phone call or online communication. The most wanted food items are jars of sauce, pasta, rice, loo rolls, tinned vegetables, tea, coffee and cereal. For help, call 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk. For updates see www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk/shopping-list/

There is an East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline to help local residents and organisations access information to support the local community. Call 01395 571500. The line is manned from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Sid Valley HELP has an army of volunteers helping out with various services from dog walking, shopping, collecting medication and befriending on the phone. The community group has produced an informative booklet listing local businesses that will deliver a range of goods. To get a copy of this booklet or for anyone who would like some help, call Di Fuller on 07786 816890.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services will support all members of the community in self-isolation. The group is providing a meal delivery service, assistance with shopping and will help elderly and vulnerable residents in Sidmouth, in any way it can. Its medical car service is still in operation for people without coronavirus symptoms, who still have medical appointments. Email sidmouthvs@gmail.com or call 01395 515063.

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

Royal York and Faulkner Hotel/Blinis are offering free delivery of freshly prepared meals throughout the Sid-Valley area. Call the freephone number 0800 220714. To see the menu visit: www.royalyorkhotel.co.uk

The Red Lion in Sidbury is operating a takeaway and delivery service on Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6pm to 9pm. On the limited menu there are still some old favourites such as fish and chips, beef burger and chips, and curries. Visit www.theredlionsidbury.co.uk or call 01395 597313 or email enquiries@redlioninnsidbury.co.uk

The Courtyard Café will be running a delivery service of hot and cold food, and some extra items too. A small delivery charge applies. To place an order call 01395 577553

The Balfour Arms will be delivering hot and cold meals and offer shopping help to those in need. Email Deborah Bennett at info@balfourarmssidmouth.co.uk or call 07900 200327.

The Clock Tower Café in Sidmouth is offering free delivery of its food to households in Sidmouth, Honiton, Ottery and Seaton. The café requires 48 hours’ notice for deliveries. The meals are made with fresh, ethically sourced local ingredients, and allergies and intolerances are catered for. For the menu, order form and payment arrangements see www.clocktowersidmouth.com or call 01395 515319.

-----

Schools

Pupils are currently on holiday for the Easter break. For those wanting to keep up with their learning, home schooling details can be found on the separate websites for Sidmouth Community College -www.sidmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk and Sidmouth Primary School - www.sidmouth-primary.devon.sch.uk/home-learning.

-----

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on school holiday timetables. Check the colour or text codes on the timetable. Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’. On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South Western Railway is running a reduced number of services. For the amended timetable visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

-----

Churches

All public acts of worship at the Catholic Church of the Most Precious Blood have been suspended until further notice. Anyone requiring assistance with shopping or would like a chat should call the parish office on 01395 513340.

Sidmouth Parish Church, St Giles and St Nicholas has cancelled all services, concerts and social events until June 15. During the period with no services, a weekly ‘virtual’ service will be provided via www.sidvalley.org.uk/sundayservice.htm. For more information call 01395 578566.

Due to the latest coronavirus measures, Sidmouth Methodist Church is closed for the foreseeable future. A weekly service sheet is available on the website: www.sidmouth-methodist.org. For information call 01395 513384.

-----

Online Support

Sid Valley Help has a useful website filled with information on health and social care support services in the Sid Valley. The webpages will be updated regularly to help people during the current situation. See www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk

Rethink Mental Illness has created an online hub filled with practical information for people living with or supporting people with mental illness during the coronavirus pandemic. Go to www.rethink.org/advice-and-information/covid-19-support/

-----

Local People’s Quotes

Sidmouth Town Council chairman Ian Barlow, said: “Everyone is suffering from this, people feel guilt and are asking if they can do more, but we can do more for our community by just staying at home and that is the message we want to get out.

“The other message is that we want people in need of assistance, or who are vulnerable but feel like they are being a nuisance, to ask for help, even if they just need someone to talk to. I can assure them none of our partner organisations will think that they are wasting their time, don’t worry just ring up and chat to us.”

-----

Local Shops

Hayman’s Butchers in Sidmouth has an extensive list of freshly cooked ready meals including casseroles, stews, pasta meals, shepherd’s pie and a range of curries to name a few. Other deli items such as fresh quality meats, eggs and milk are also available for delivery. There is free delivery on all orders of more than £10. All orders need to be received by close of play on Monday for a Thursday or Friday collection or delivery. It also accommodates the smaller appetite and can divide most meals into two portions for an extra 50p. Call 01395 512877. Visit www.haymansbutchers.co.uk/chefs-page-newsletter

Drews of Sidbury will deliver shopping to the elderly, the vulnerable and those in self-isolation. To order call 01395 597373. They are also seeking volunteers to help with the deliveries.

Call Gina at Market Fruit and Veg in Sidmouth for deliveries of fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs. The home delivery service tends to the Sidmouth and Sidford areas. Call 07400 024250

Ian Winchester and Sons has a delivery service for its fresh fruit and vegetables. To place an order call or text 07791 586197 or email ianwinchesterandsons@gmail.com

The Spar in Temple Street, Sidmouth can deliver groceries every day between the hours of 9am and 4pm. To place an order call Sue Mearns on 01395 513008

Woolbrook News will deliver to those people who have no-one else to shop for them. There is a nominal £1.25 charge for each delivery drop in the Sid Valley. Call 01395 512224.

The Dairy Shop is offering free delivery on orders over £10. Sidmouth town centre deliveries only. Call 01395 513018.

Kings Garden and Leisure has a free local delivery service of plants and household items. To place an order call 01395 262278.

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Sid Valley HELP 01395 892011; email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com

Beacon Medical Centre or Blackmore Health Centre: 01395 512601

Citizens Advice Bureau: 03444 111 444

Salvation Army Sidmouth: 07889 755777, angela.carney@salvationarmy.org.uk

Sidmouth Living with Cancer: jklfilm@aol.com

Sidmouth Town Council: www.sidmouth.gov.uk

Sid Valley Food Bank: 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

Sidmouth Hospiscare: 01395 577126 or email volunteering@sidmouthhospiscare.org.uk