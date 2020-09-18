Gallery
Surf life savers end summer with championship event
PUBLISHED: 11:40 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 18 September 2020
The Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club in action during a recent training session. Picture: Simon Horn
Simon Horn
Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club makes a splash for the end of their season.
Following a Covid-hit summer, Sidmouth surf life savers ended the outdoor season with a competition between their members.
With the coronavirus pandemic calling a halt to a lot of their activities planned for earlier in the year, Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club managed just six weeks of surf lifesaving activity.
However, they finished their competition squad Wednesday night training with an informal club championship.
They were sorted into age group bubbles and competed in board and swim races on a beautiful warm evening.
Head coach of Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club, Dave Manley, said: “I would like to thank all our volunteer coaches and helpers for achieving much in difficult circumstances and for our young members who have shown great enthusiasm for getting back into the water while keeping safe.
Attention now turns to winter pool training which starts this weekend (September 19 and 20)and is in preparation for the 2021 season.
