Surf life savers end summer with championship event

The Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club in action during a recent training session. Picture: Simon Horn Simon Horn

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club makes a splash for the end of their season.

The Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club in action during a recent training session. Picture: Simon Horn The Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club in action during a recent training session. Picture: Simon Horn

Following a Covid-hit summer, Sidmouth surf life savers ended the outdoor season with a competition between their members.

With the coronavirus pandemic calling a halt to a lot of their activities planned for earlier in the year, Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club managed just six weeks of surf lifesaving activity.

The Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club in action during a recent training session. Picture: Simon Horn The Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club in action during a recent training session. Picture: Simon Horn

However, they finished their competition squad Wednesday night training with an informal club championship.

They were sorted into age group bubbles and competed in board and swim races on a beautiful warm evening.

Head coach of Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club, Dave Manley, said: “I would like to thank all our volunteer coaches and helpers for achieving much in difficult circumstances and for our young members who have shown great enthusiasm for getting back into the water while keeping safe.

Attention now turns to winter pool training which starts this weekend (September 19 and 20)and is in preparation for the 2021 season.

