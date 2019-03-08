Advanced search

Lifesaving club dives into 2019 season

PUBLISHED: 06:55 15 May 2019

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club. Picture: Simon Horn

Simon Horn

Young lifesavers made a big splash at the weekend as they prepare for the summer season of competition.

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving kick started its 2019 season on Saturday with 30 new members joining the group in the eight to nine year old nippers section.

All of the members were put through the paces, with newcomers getting their first taste of surf lifesaving activities and equipment.

The club has spent the winter strengthening its coaching base with more youth and parents helpers coming aboard.

The team also ran coaching sessions, lifeguard courses and winter training in Sidmouth Swimming Pool.

Head coach Dave Manley said through the Keith Owen Fund and club sponsors Gilbert Stephens Solicitors, Costa Coffee Sidmouth and Bean Designed the club has been able provide better beach equipment.

He said: "The club continues to be highly popular with a strong demand for new members. As a club we are particularly pleased with the extremely high level of member

retention.

This very much bucks the trend of other sports clubs and youth organisations who tend to loose many of their members when they get to their teenage years.

"I would like to thank the hard work all our team members have put in over the winter and the commitment of parent volunteers and sponsors. With their support we are looking forward to another successful summer teaching children and young people vital lifeguarding skills and supporting our talented competitors in regional and national competitions."

