Warning over Otter Valley dog walking hotspots after suspected Alabama Rot case

PUBLISHED: 15:21 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 14 February 2020

Mutter's Moor. Picture: Alex Walton

Mutter's Moor. Picture: Alex Walton

Alex Walton

A suspected case of a fatal disease affecting dogs has been identified by a Sidmouth vets.

Jurassic Vets has announced that a patient is suspected to have contracted Alabama Rot, which has killed 90 per cent of the animals it affects.

Earlier this week, City Vets Exeter confirmed a case of Alabama Rot in Budleigh Salterton with the affected pet dying from the disease.

A spokesman for the vets said it is possible the dog caught the disease while walking in Mutters Moor or the Tipton St John area.

Jurassic Vets is advising owners to wash their pets thoroughly after walking in any muddy areas, especially in the Otter Valley.

Vets say Alabama Rot can start with unexplained redness, swelling or sore patches, most commonly on feet, legs or muzzle.

Owners are urged to contact their vet immediately if the suspect their pet has contracted the disease.

