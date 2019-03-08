'Incredibly malicious' shop staff shut out after vandals superglue lock

Paint was threw across the front door at Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shop in Church Street and the lock super glued shut. Picture: Michelle Milton Archant

A shop door was super glued shut by vandals in a 'malicious' act of vandalism.

Michelle Milton, who runs Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe, in Church Street, turned up to work on Tuesday morning (August 27) to find bitumen-like paint thrown over the shop door and the lock glued shut.

The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on bank holiday Monday (August 26).

The trader said she wanted to raise awareness to deter further incidents.

The shop has CCTV footage of the incident and has reported it to police.

She said: "We lost two hours of trade the following day.

"There was paint over the door and to make it worse they superglued the lock so we couldn't get in.

"It's incredibly malicious to try and stop someone from trading.

"The more people that are aware that this does happen in Sidmouth it might deter the people who do it."

The shop owner ran her shop in Exeter for five years before moving to Sidmouth in 2017.

She said: "We had nothing (like this in Exeter) and it's a bit unsettling that something should happen in little old Sidmouth."

A police spokesman said officers were investigating criminal damage at the shop.

The spokesman said: "Dark brown thick oil paint was thrown at the doors, wall and window of the shop and door locks were superglued.

"Police are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the shop at the time of the incident to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 77466/19.