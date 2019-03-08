Record amount of swimmers take on Swimathon 2019 for charity

The Victoria Cup was won by the Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths in their allotted 55 minutes. Picture: Keith Walton Archant

It was a record-breaking year for Sidmouth's swimathon with nearly 170 swimmers raising funds for Sid Valley charities.

The Rotary Club of Sidmouth pull on their gear to take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton The Rotary Club of Sidmouth pull on their gear to take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Sidmouth and was Held at Sidmouth Swimming Pool on Saturday (October 5), .

This year's beneficiaries are Sidmouth Lifeboat, Gateway Homeless Action Charity and the Admiral Nurse Campaign.

The fun event saw swimmers complete 2,889 lengths within their 55-minute time.

The Victoria Cup was won by the Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths, followed closely by Sidmouth Surfers with 179, the Surfers Nipper Dippers on 159 and the Running Club with 155 lengths.

Rotarian Nigel Sharp said: "Thank you for all your efforts in raising teams and making the event so successful again this year.

"We had 168 swimmers this year, a record. The Swimathon is not a competition but a fun event and well done to all the swimmers. It was lovely to see so many youngsters taking part."

