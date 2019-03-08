Advanced search

Record amount of swimmers take on Swimathon 2019 for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:30 12 October 2019

The Victoria Cup was won by the Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths in their allotted 55 minutes. Picture: Keith Walton

The Victoria Cup was won by the Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths in their allotted 55 minutes. Picture: Keith Walton

Archant

It was a record-breaking year for Sidmouth's swimathon with nearly 170 swimmers raising funds for Sid Valley charities.

The Rotary Club of Sidmouth pull on their gear to take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonThe Rotary Club of Sidmouth pull on their gear to take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Sidmouth and was Held at Sidmouth Swimming Pool on Saturday (October 5), .

This year's beneficiaries are Sidmouth Lifeboat, Gateway Homeless Action Charity and the Admiral Nurse Campaign.

The fun event saw swimmers complete 2,889 lengths within their 55-minute time.

The Victoria Cup was won by the Sidmouth Elite golfers who swam 182 lengths, followed closely by Sidmouth Surfers with 179, the Surfers Nipper Dippers on 159 and the Running Club with 155 lengths.

A team from Sidmouth Lifeboat pull on their gear to take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

Rotarian Nigel Sharp said: "Thank you for all your efforts in raising teams and making the event so successful again this year.

"We had 168 swimmers this year, a record. The Swimathon is not a competition but a fun event and well done to all the swimmers. It was lovely to see so many youngsters taking part."

The Otters of Otter Valley Rotary Club take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonThe Otters of Otter Valley Rotary Club take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

A team from Sidmouth Lifeboat pull on their gear to take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonA team from Sidmouth Lifeboat pull on their gear to take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

Sidmouth Running Club's Siddy Runners take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonSidmouth Running Club's Siddy Runners take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

???? team take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton???? team take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

The Sid Valley Memory Cafe take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonThe Sid Valley Memory Cafe take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

All Saint's Church 'Slopping Along Placidly' take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonAll Saint's Church 'Slopping Along Placidly' take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

Sidmouth Surfer's 'Didn't Ask' take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonSidmouth Surfer's 'Didn't Ask' take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

St John's School Sharks take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonSt John's School Sharks take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

St John's School Dolphins take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonSt John's School Dolphins take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

The 'Young Aitchtoo-os' from All Saints' Church take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonThe 'Young Aitchtoo-os' from All Saints' Church take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

Sidmouth Girls Rugby team The Inner Warrior take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonSidmouth Girls Rugby team The Inner Warrior take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

'Sink or Swim' from the Sidmouth Gospel Choir take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton'Sink or Swim' from the Sidmouth Gospel Choir take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

Two teams from Sidmouth Golf Club, the Senior Grizzlies and Tues/Thurs Dolphins. Picture: Keith WaltonTwo teams from Sidmouth Golf Club, the Senior Grizzlies and Tues/Thurs Dolphins. Picture: Keith Walton

Sidmouth lady golfer's team 'The Water Hazards' 'Sister Act' take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonSidmouth lady golfer's team 'The Water Hazards' 'Sister Act' take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

Sidmouth Surfers 'Nipper Dippers' take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonSidmouth Surfers 'Nipper Dippers' take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

Sidmouth Gig Club take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonSidmouth Gig Club take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

The Leviathians from the Parish Church take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonThe Leviathians from the Parish Church take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

'Victorious' team from the Victoria Hotel take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton'Victorious' team from the Victoria Hotel take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

Gateway take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonGateway take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

Michelmore Marlins take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonMichelmore Marlins take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

The Musicians from Sidholme Hotel take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonThe Musicians from Sidholme Hotel take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

The Herald Sharks take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith WaltonThe Herald Sharks take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

'Sister Act' from Holy Cross Church of Crediton take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton'Sister Act' from Holy Cross Church of Crediton take on the Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton

