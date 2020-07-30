Sidmouth Swimathon 2020 called off – but 2021 event already ‘in the diary’

The Rotary Club of Sidmouth at the 2019 Swimathon. Picture: Keith Walton Archant

This year’s Swimathon – an important fundraising event for Sidmouth Rotary – has been cancelled.

Organisers had hoped it might be possible to hold a scaled-down event, in keeping with the rules on Covid-19 social distancing.

But LED Leisure, which runs the Sidmouth swimming pool, is following strict guidelines from Swim UK, and said even a ‘mini-Swimathon’ would not be feasible.

Nigel Sharp from Sidmouth Rotary said: “In a normal year, plans for the Rotary and Town Swimathon would be gathering pace. The date for the swim this year was going to be October 3.

“All the different organisations would be sending in their team sheets, asking for time slots, and getting prepared for annual event.

“However, due to this horrible disease, the Rotary Club have been forced to cancel this year’s event.”

He added he would like to thank all the organisations that take part every year and to reassure everyone that the event in October 2021 is ‘already in the diary’. Anyone wanting to organise their own non-swimming fundraising event for the Rotary can contact Nigel Sharp on 07725 894 395.