Another cliff collapse as beachgoers enjoy summer evening

PUBLISHED: 12:22 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 27 June 2019

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Beachgoers watched on as a large dust cloud crashed to the bottom of East Beach on Wednesday.

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

The dramatic moment happened at around 5.30pm on June 27.

Clare Luke was with her children on the beach when the fall occurred and captured the moment.

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

With sunny weather expected to continue through this week, The Herald is repeating warnings from East Devon District Council about the risk of cliff falls.

A council spokesman said: "East Devon's cliffs are a key part of the scenery that attracts visitors to the area, however the cliffs pose a very real danger and caution must be exercised when visiting them.

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

"Rock falls and landslides are unpredictable events, occurring without warning, and can cause serious injury or death.

"Warning signs can be found in areas managed by us.

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

"The absence of a sign does not indicate there is no risk and you should always take care around the cliffs of East Devon as all are made of soft rock and pose a cliff fall danger."

