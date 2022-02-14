Sidmouth pool changing rooms set for refresh

The changing rooms at Sidmouth Swimming Pool are getting a makeover - Credit: EDDC

Swimmers will be able to enjoy improved facilities after work that gets underway today (February 14).

LED Community Leisure has announced the changing rooms at Sidmouth pool are getting a makeover, thanks to funding from East Devon District Council (EDDC).

A spokesperson said: "We know from feedback that many customers love our swimming pool, our inspiring aqua instructors and our friendly front of house teams but often feel the experience is let down by our changing rooms.

"Thanks to the financial support of East Devon District Council (EDDC) our changing rooms will be getting a well-deserved makeover."

The refurbishment works are due to start today (February 14) and are expected to take 10 weeks to complete.

The contractor will operate outside of opening hours to ensure minimal disruption to operations, the spokesperson said.

However, pool isers were warned that the revamp will not be a full-scale project, like the renovation of the changing rooms at Honiton Swimming Pool, instead being a cosmetic refresh of the existing changing, shower and locker facilities.

Councillor Nick Hookway, EDDC portfolio holder for culture, sport, leisure and tourism, said: "EDDC is pleased to support LED and the users of Sidmouth Swimming pool by releasing funds to allow for the makeover of the changing rooms.

"Let's hope that this makeover brightens the whole experience of visiting Sidmouth Swimming Pool."