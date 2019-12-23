Sidmouth tea dances continue into 2020

The last Sidmouth tea dance of 2019. Picture: David Laidler Archant

The organisers of tea dances held three times a month in Sidmouth are looking forward to more events in the New Year after their last dance of 2019.

David Laidler, who has organised the dances in Sidmouth for a decade, has urged people of all abilities to join them for ballroom sequin dancing at their first event of the New Year on Tuesday, January 14.

The tea dance will take place at 2.30pm at St Francis Church Hall.

Another event will be held at the Stowford Centre on Sunday, January 19, at the same time.

Mr Laidler said the dances, which attract people between the ages of 60 and 94, raise money for disaster relief charity Shelterbox and Children's Hospice South West.

He added: "The tea dances are quite successful and people enjoy coming along and, as a side effect, we raise money for charity."