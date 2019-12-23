Advanced search

Sidmouth tea dances continue into 2020

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 December 2019

The last Sidmouth tea dance of 2019. Picture: David Laidler

The last Sidmouth tea dance of 2019. Picture: David Laidler

Archant

The organisers of tea dances held three times a month in Sidmouth are looking forward to more events in the New Year after their last dance of 2019.

David Laidler, who has organised the dances in Sidmouth for a decade, has urged people of all abilities to join them for ballroom sequin dancing at their first event of the New Year on Tuesday, January 14.

The tea dance will take place at 2.30pm at St Francis Church Hall.

Another event will be held at the Stowford Centre on Sunday, January 19, at the same time.

Mr Laidler said the dances, which attract people between the ages of 60 and 94, raise money for disaster relief charity Shelterbox and Children's Hospice South West.

He added: "The tea dances are quite successful and people enjoy coming along and, as a side effect, we raise money for charity."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

BREAKING: Inquest verdict on Ottery boy’s drowning

Roger Pullman, with a picture of his son Adrian, who drowned in a swimming pool in 2003. He has had to wait more than eight years for the inquest into the deatils surrounding his death to be revealed. Picture by Terry Ife

Three people in hospital after A375 crash

Emergency services on the scene. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Injured duo freed from vehicle following two-car collision in Sidbury

Two people had to be extracted from a vehicle following a collision in Sidbury. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

BREAKING: Inquest verdict on Ottery boy’s drowning

Roger Pullman, with a picture of his son Adrian, who drowned in a swimming pool in 2003. He has had to wait more than eight years for the inquest into the deatils surrounding his death to be revealed. Picture by Terry Ife

Three people in hospital after A375 crash

Emergency services on the scene. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Injured duo freed from vehicle following two-car collision in Sidbury

Two people had to be extracted from a vehicle following a collision in Sidbury. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Rarely-used phone box in Sidmouth faces the axe – unless council buys it for a quid

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Sidmouth tea dances continue into 2020

The last Sidmouth tea dance of 2019. Picture: David Laidler

Local football and the soggy season to date - who has played the most and the fewest!

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

QUIZ: Can you name these Devon clubs by their badge?

Can you name these football clubs?

Sidmouth Camera Club brings home Three Way Shoot title

Watching the World Go By. Picture: Harri Morris
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists