Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

PUBLISHED: 16:58 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 22 May 2019

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

A seasonal tea room and garden has re-opened for summer business.

The Barrington Tea Garden opens tomorrow (Thursday, May 23) and will be open four days a week until mid-September.

Owners Richard and Jayne Eley were unable to open the business last summer due to illness.

The tea room which at the couple's home in Salcombe Road will be open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 2pm and 5.30pm.

The couple will be serving cream teas, cakes, coffees and drinks.

