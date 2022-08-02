If you go down to the Byes today....

Rainbows and Brownies at their Teddy Bears' Picnic in the Byes - Credit: Contributed

Local Rainbows and Brownies enjoyed a ‘teddy bears’ picnic’ event in the Byes on Saturday, July 23.

Solving a puzzle in the Byes - Credit: Contributed

It was organised by the Sidmouth Trefoil Guild, and there were also Guides, Leaders and members of the Guild in attendance – along with the County Commissioner for Devon and the chair of the Trefoil Guild Devon.

Brownies colouring in paper teddies - Credit: Contributed

The young people gathered in the Guide headquarters in Lawn Vista for a crafting session before going on a guided journey to the community orchard for games and the picnic.

Rainbows and Brownies in the Byes - Credit: Contributed

Every participant was given a hand-knitted teddy bear to take home, made by Trefoil members, friends and other local knitters.

A spokesperson for the Sidmouth Trefoil Guild said: “Every bear was an individual but all were cute and cuddly, with happy little faces. Thank you, ladies, for all your hard work.”

The Trefoil Guild supports Girlguiding UK and its members include former Guides and Scouts, along with affiliate members who subscribe to the aims of the movement.

