Advanced search

Digital Decoded

A blooming good idea - Toby's flower fundraiser to kick-start Kenya trip total

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 August 2019

Toby Wells with some of the products that he is selling. Ref shs 31 19TI 9292. Picture: Terry Ife

Toby Wells with some of the products that he is selling. Ref shs 31 19TI 9292. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Sidmouth teenager is hoping his floral fundraiser will attract festival goers as part of efforts to raise money to volunteer abroad.

Sidmouth College student Toby Wells and his mum, Sarah, have come up with the idea to sell stems from their hydrangea bush to passers-by attending Sidmouth Folk Festival. The family usually set up a stall outside their home on Salcombe Road and this year will do so to kick start Toby's fundraising.

The teenager needs to raise £4,300 before he joins the Camp International trip to Kenya with the school in 2021.

The family decided to get a head start on fundraising as Toby starts his GCSEs this year. Each stem will cost £1.

Mrs Wells said: "We have a bush which has plenty of pretty flowers. We've decide to sell these blooms to Folk Festival passers-by to raise money and to make this beautiful bush completely empty.

"It gets a lot of compliments from people who walk past. It's a start to raise the money."

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Neighbour from hell behind bars after new noise complaints

Shaun Harper admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order Exeter Crown Court on August 1. Picture: Archant/Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Neighbour from hell behind bars after new noise complaints

Shaun Harper admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order Exeter Crown Court on August 1. Picture: Archant/Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth CC: Weekly chat with chairman Wardrop

Sidmouth Cricket Club chairman Fionn Wardrop fielding for the 3rd XI in the meeting with Bradninch II. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth kick boxer Jack Nunn lands British title success

Jack Nunn following his British title success in Luton. Picture: VIKKI NUNN

Sidmouth five play for section three in victory over the County President’s team

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary player suffers pre-season injury blow

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

A blooming good idea – Toby’s flower fundraiser to kick-start Kenya trip total

Toby Wells with some of the products that he is selling. Ref shs 31 19TI 9292. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists