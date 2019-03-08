A blooming good idea - Toby's flower fundraiser to kick-start Kenya trip total

Toby Wells with some of the products that he is selling. Ref shs 31 19TI 9292. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Sidmouth teenager is hoping his floral fundraiser will attract festival goers as part of efforts to raise money to volunteer abroad.

Sidmouth College student Toby Wells and his mum, Sarah, have come up with the idea to sell stems from their hydrangea bush to passers-by attending Sidmouth Folk Festival. The family usually set up a stall outside their home on Salcombe Road and this year will do so to kick start Toby's fundraising.

The teenager needs to raise £4,300 before he joins the Camp International trip to Kenya with the school in 2021.

The family decided to get a head start on fundraising as Toby starts his GCSEs this year. Each stem will cost £1.

Mrs Wells said: "We have a bush which has plenty of pretty flowers. We've decide to sell these blooms to Folk Festival passers-by to raise money and to make this beautiful bush completely empty.

"It gets a lot of compliments from people who walk past. It's a start to raise the money."